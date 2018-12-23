Panthers' Devin Funchess: Continues lackluster play

Funchess caught two of four targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Funchess was an afterthought in the passing game, finishing sixth on the team in targets and fifth in receiving yardage. Oddly enough this was actually a step up for Funchess, who hadn't caught a pass since Week 13 and has just one grab over his last three games. Funchess' fantasy value has clearly waned as the season has gone along and he'll hope to finish on a positive note next Sunday against the Saints.