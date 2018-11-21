Panthers' Devin Funchess: Dealing with back injury
Funchess was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a back injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Coming off a drop-plagued performance in Sunday's 20-19 loss to Detroit, the fourth-year wideout starts the week with a missed practice. Per Rodrigue, coach Ron Rivera said Funchess is day to day, suggesting the 24-year-old could be back on the practice field Thursday and/or Friday. An absence for the Week 12 game against Seattle might allow the Panthers to put Torrey Smith (knee) back in the lineup without taking reps away from D.J. Moore or Curtis Samuel.
