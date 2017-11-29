Panthers' Devin Funchess: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Funchess (toe) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
After failing to log any reps in the open part of practice, Funchess maintained his workload, or lack thereof, in the rest of the session. The Panthers will likely be extra cautious with Funchess, who broke the same toe that's currently ailing him in college. If the team takes such a stance, his listing on the final Week 13 injury report will be telling for his potential to suit up Sunday at New Orleans.
