Panthers' Devin Funchess: Done with Carolina

Funchess acknowledged he is looking for a new team, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

The writing was on the wall when Funchess served as a healthy scratch for the final game of the 2018 campaign. It appears neither player nor team has any interest in a reunion, with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel locked in as the top wide receivers in Carolina. The 24-year-old Funchess may want to consider a one-year contract if he's confident his 2017 breakout wasn't a fluke.