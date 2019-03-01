Panthers' Devin Funchess: Done with Carolina
Funchess acknowledged he is looking for a new team, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
The writing was on the wall when Funchess served as a healthy scratch for the final game of the 2018 campaign. It appears neither player nor team has any interest in a reunion, with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel locked in as the top wide receivers in Carolina. The 24-year-old Funchess may want to consider a one-year contract if he's confident his 2017 breakout wasn't a fluke.
