Panthers' Devin Funchess: Doubtful to face Seattle
Funchess (back) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Funchess was held out of practice throughout the week, following a drop-filled performance in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Lions. Coach Ron Rivera said Friday there's still "a little glimmer" of hope Funchess can play, but it apparently isn't enough to warrant a 'questionable' designation. Rivera does expect Torrey Smith (knee) to rejoin the lineup, potentially giving D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel some competition for playing time, though Moore is still the safest bet to pile up snaps and targets.
