Panthers' Devin Funchess: Elevates to full practice
Funchess (shoulder) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
With a maintenance day of sorts Wednesday, when his workload was limited, Funchess is ready for Week 15 after completing an uncapped session one day later. On Sunday, another fruitful outing is likely against a Packers defense that has conceded 8.8 YPT and 15 touchdowns to wide receivers in 2017.
