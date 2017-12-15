Panthers' Devin Funchess: Expected to play

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Funchess (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Funchess is listed as questionable on the final injury report, but Rivera said the wideout was merely held out of Friday's practice for maintenance. Funchess was a limited participant Wednesday and a full participant Thursday, leaving little doubt regarding his availability for Sunday's favorable matchup against a Green Bay defense that's allowed wideouts to produce a 64.8-percent catch rate and 8.8 yards per target. Only two teams have surrendered more touchdowns (15) to wide receivers, and only four have given up more yards (167 per game).