Panthers' Devin Funchess: Expected to play

Funchess (shoulder) officially is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, but head coach Ron Rivera said he isn't concerned about the wideout's availability, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

After being held out of practice the previous two days, Funchess returned to the field Friday as a limited participant. He played through the same injury in Weeks 14 and 15, albeit with his production taking a dip. Funchess should be fine to handle his usual workload against a Tampa defense that's surrendered league-worst marks of 204 catches and 2,662 receiving yards to wide receivers.