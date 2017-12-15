Panthers' Devin Funchess: Expected to play Sunday
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said Funchess (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Funchess is listed as questionable on the Panthers' final injury report, but Rivera said the wideout was merely held out of Friday's practice for maintenance. Funchess was a limited participant Wednesday and a full participant Thursday, leaving little doubt regarding his availability for a favorable matchup against a Green Bay defense that has allowed wideouts to catch 64.8 percent of targets and 8.8 yards per target this season. Only two teams have surrendered more touchdowns (15) to wide receivers and only four have given up more yards (167 per game).
