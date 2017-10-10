Panthers' Devin Funchess: Expected to play Thursday
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said that he expects Funchess (knee) to play Thursday against the Eagles, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Panthers have held Funchess out of their first two practices of the week while he's managed a knee injury, which he may have picked up in Sunday's win over the Lions. Based on Rivera's comments, it sounds like the Panthers may have just kept Funchess out for precautionary purposes due to the short week, so the expectation remains that he'll serve in his usual starting role in Week 6. After seeing only two targets in Week 1, Funchess has enjoyed a much more stable role in the team's passing attack in the last four games. In those contests, Funchess has seen between six and 10 targets, accumulating 22 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns over that span.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Listed as non-participant•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Back in end zone Sunday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Scores twice in upset win•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Garners 10 targets•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Leads team in yards per reception Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire Priorities
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham or Charles Clay? Looking for some running back depth?...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
MNF breakdown: McKinnon steps up
Miss Monday Night Football? Chris Towers has all the details from a surprisingly compelling...
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....