Panthers' Devin Funchess: Expected to play Thursday

Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said that he expects Funchess (knee) to play Thursday against the Eagles, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers have held Funchess out of their first two practices of the week while he's managed a knee injury, which he may have picked up in Sunday's win over the Lions. Based on Rivera's comments, it sounds like the Panthers may have just kept Funchess out for precautionary purposes due to the short week, so the expectation remains that he'll serve in his usual starting role in Week 6. After seeing only two targets in Week 1, Funchess has enjoyed a much more stable role in the team's passing attack in the last four games. In those contests, Funchess has seen between six and 10 targets, accumulating 22 receptions for 249 yards and three touchdowns over that span.