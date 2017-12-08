Panthers' Devin Funchess: Expected to play
Funchess (shoulder) was held out of Friday's practice and is officially listed as questionable, but he's nonetheless expected to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The Panthers apparently held Funchess out Friday as a precaution after allowing him to log full practices the previous two days. He's been a bit nicked up with toe and shoulder injuries within the past couple weeks and will now have to face a tough Minnesota defense anchored by cornerback Xavier Rhodes and safety Harrison Smith. The Vikings have held opposing wideouts to 7.4 yards per target and eight touchdowns through 12 games this season.
