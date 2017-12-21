Panthers' Devin Funchess: Expects to suit up Sunday

Funchess (shoulder) expects to play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Funchess was contained to working on a side field with the Panthers' training staff Thursday, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer. Despite the uptick in activity, Funchess was tabbed with a DNP, marking his second missed session in a row. Funchess's comment indicates he doesn't require many, if any, practice reps in order to suit up on game day, but a limited showing Friday, at the very least, would provide a sense of comfort regarding his status heading into the weekend. At this point in the season, though, he may rank behind Greg Olsen and Christian McCaffrey in the passing attack due to compromised health.