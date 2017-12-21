Panthers' Devin Funchess: Fails to practice Thursday

Funchess (shoulder) didn't take part in practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer notes that Funchess was present Thursday, but was relegated to working out on the side with trainers, meaning he'll likely be listed as a non-participant for the second day in a row. While Funchess' lack of practice reps this week doesn't offer much encouragement about his health heading into Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers, head coach Ron Rivera hasn't offered much concern regarding the wideout's status for the matchup. In any case, Funchess, who has been limited to eight receptions for 138 yards in the last three games, may now rank as the No. 2 or 3 option in the Panthers' passing attack after Cam Newton made a healthy Greg Olsen and running back Christian McCaffrey his top targets in the Week 15 win over the Packers.