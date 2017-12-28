Panthers' Devin Funchess: Full practice Thursday

Funchess (shoulder) practiced in full Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The uncapped session is Funchess's first since Dec. 15. In the meantime, he suited up twice but made nary an impact in either box score, totaling four receptions (on eight targets) for 30 yards. There's no guarantee he'll regain his stature in the passing attack from Weeks 2 through 14, a 12-game stretch in which he surpassed 50 receiving yards nine times and scored all seven of his touchdowns on the season. Having said that, he'll have a great chance to bounce back Sunday against a Falcons defense that has allowed 164.4 yards through the air and five touchdowns to wideouts over the last five contests.