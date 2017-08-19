Panthers' Devin Funchess: Fumbles lone reception Saturday

Funchess caught just 1-of-3 passes for eight yards and lost a fumble in Saturday's preseason Week 2 loss to the Titans.

Funchess coughed up the football on his team's first play from scrimmage, setting the tone for a disastrous first quarter in which Carolina managed just 39 yards and was outscored 17-0. He failed to grab either of his two subsequent targets, finishing with fewer receiving yards than six teammates. The 2015 second-rounder continues to serve as the starter opposite Kelvin Benjamin, but he's done little to earn that role so far.