Panthers' Devin Funchess: Hauls in both looks
Funchess caught both of his targets for 35 receiving yards in Friday's 25-14 win over the Patriots in the third preseason game.
Funchess showed a good understanding with quarterback Cam Newton, catching a 28-yard pass from the signal-caller and having another 22-yard reception negated by a penalty up front. The wideout appears ready to lead Carolina's receiving corps this season and will likely sit out the team's exhibition finale.
