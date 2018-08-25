Panthers' Devin Funchess: Hauls in both looks

Funchess caught both of his targets for 35 receiving yards in Friday's 25-14 win over the Patriots in the third preseason game.

Funchess showed a good understanding with quarterback Cam Newton, catching a 28-yard pass from the signal-caller and having another 22-yard reception negated by a penalty up front. The wideout appears ready to lead Carolina's receiving corps this season and will likely sit out the team's exhibition finale.

