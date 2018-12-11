Panthers' Devin Funchess: Held catchless
Funchess failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Browns.
Funchess played just under 40 percent of Carolina's offensive plays in his second week since returning from a back injury. In contrast, rookie D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel both played over 90 percent of the snaps, and veteran Jarius Wright even saw more action than Funchess. To make matters worse, Funchess didn't look back for the ball on one of his few targets Sunday. Clearly out of sync while the Panthers have slid down the standings, Funchess' value sits at a season low ahead of Week 15's game versus the Saints.
