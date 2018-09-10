Panthers' Devin Funchess: Held in check versus Cowboys
Funchess caught three of five targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 16-8 win over the Cowboys.
Funchess ranked first among Panthers wideouts in targets, catches and yards, but his production didn't amount to much on a day when Cam Newton struggled to generate plays downfield. A somewhat inviting matchup and his role as a main contributor in the passing attack had him primed for a solid start to the season, making this underwhelming performance a frustrating one for his fantasy owners. Funchess should be leaned upon even more heavily if Greg Olsen (foot) misses a significant amount of time through injury, but he's a bounce-back candidate next week against the Falcons regardless of his teammate's injury status.
