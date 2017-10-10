Panthers' Devin Funchess: Held out of practice Tuesday
Funchess (knee) wasn't present for the Panthers' practice Tuesday, Max Henson of the Panthers' official site reports.
It's not out of the ordinary for teams to hold players out of practice during short weeks (the Panthers host the Eagles on Thursday), but the fact that Funchess wasn't even in attendance for Tuesday's session to work out on the side isn't the most encouraging sign for his status heading into Week 6. Funchess, who has reeled in seven catches in back-to-back games, apparently picked up a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Lions and yet to participate in either of the Panthers' two practices this week to date, both of which were believed to be limited in intensity. The Panthers will wait and see if Funchess is able to practice Wednesday before applying a formal designation on the wideout for Thursday's contest, but at the moment, his availability looks to be up in the air. If Funchess is ultimately held out in Week 6, depth wideouts Curtis Samuel and Russell Shepard would likely be in store for increased snaps alongside top receiver Kelvin Benjamin.
