Panthers' Devin Funchess: Held out of Wednesday's practice
Funchess did not practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Funchess' nagging shoulder injury kept him limited in practice prior to the Panthers' regular season finale against the Falcons, but he was ultimately able to log 53 snaps as he caught two passes on six targets for 48 yards and a score. Given the importance of Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Saints, the Panthers may elect to proceed cautiously with the health of their No. 1 wide receiver through the remainder of the week, potentially leading to more reps for fellow receivers Russell Shepard and Brenton Bersin in practice.
