Panthers' Devin Funchess: Held to one catch
Funchess caught one of four targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Packers.
Funchess was hardly heard from, with his lone reception coming on the first play of the second half. He was also forced into a brief exit after a hit to his bum shoulder prevented him from hauling in a would-be touchdown during the first half. The only game in which Funchess finished with fewer receiving yards this season came Week 8 against the Buccaneers, adding another layer to his rebound attempt as Tampa Bay visits Carolina this Sunday.
