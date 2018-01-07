Panthers' Devin Funchess: In uniform Sunday

Funchess (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints.

The wideout, who caught two passes on six targets for 48 yards and a TD in Week 17's loss to the Falcons, has logged modest yardage totals over the Panthers' last three games as the team's top wideout. That said, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder has at least maintained a degree of fantasy utility in TD-heavy formats by scoring five times over his last seven contests.