Panthers' Devin Funchess: Inks deal with Colts
The Colts are expected to sign Funchess to a one-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
According to Chris Mortensen of ESPN, the deal is worth $13 million. Indianapolis entered the offseason with the most available cap space, but such an amount seems like an overpay for a wide receiver that never tallied more than 900 yards in any of his four pro campaigns. Nonetheless, his new employer doesn't have much receiving talent beyond T.Y. Hilton (ankle) and Eric Ebron, so there should be plenty of volume left over for Funchess from Andrew Luck.
