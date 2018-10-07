Panthers' Devin Funchess: Leads team in receiving versus Giants
Funchess caught four of seven targets for 53 yards during Sunday's 33-31 win over the Giants.
Funchess led the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage, but he failed to make a large impact outside of a 21-yard gain in the third quarter. He'd reached or exceeded 67 receiving yards in each of his previous two games, so this effort will come as a bit of a disappointment for fantasy owners who foresaw a breakout effort coming. Funchess continues to serve as the team's top target on the outside and will look to do more with his usage next Sunday against the Redskins.
