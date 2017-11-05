Panthers' Devin Funchess: Leads team in receiving

Funchess caught five of seven targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Funchess led Carolina in all major receiving categories, with his yardage total marking a new season high. Considering Funchess is now the team's No. 1 wideout following Kelvin Benjamin's departure, his performance Sunday should certainly serve as a source of encouragement. Now rising the fantasy ranks as well, Funchess will hope for another strong performance next Monday against the Dolphins.

