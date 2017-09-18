Panthers' Devin Funchess: Leads team in yards per reception Sunday
Funchess brought in four of seven targets for 68 yards in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Bills.
Funchess turned out to be Cam Newton's second-most targeted receiver of the afternoon, checking in behind only No. 1 wideout Kelvin Benjamin in both looks and receptions. The third-year pro has been a serviceable complementary option over his first pair of pro campaigns (54 receptions for 844 yards and nine touchdowns across 31 games), and given his new role as the Panthers' No. 2 pass catcher, he could be in line for career-best numbers across the board in 2017. He'll look to build on his solid Week 2 effort versus the Saints at home in Week 3.
