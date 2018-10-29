Panthers' Devin Funchess: Left out of win

Funchess caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 36-21 defeat of the Ravens.

Funchess saw his fewest targets of the season, leading to a season-low yardage output while rookie D.J. Moore stole the show. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old had been a consistent contributor entering the game with at least four grabs and 53 yards in each of his last five contests. He'll look to rebound in an enticing Week 9 matchup against Tampa .