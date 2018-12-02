Panthers' Devin Funchess: Likely to be limited Sunday

Funchess (back), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, is expected to play but will likely only take limited snaps, a source tells Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Though Funchess took the questionable tag into the weekend, it appeared he would be on track to play without any restrictions after practicing on a limited basis Thursday and at full capacity Friday. As Rapoport's report suggests, however, the Panthers are evidently inclined to take a slow approach with easing Funchess into the mix following a one-game absence. It's unclear to what extent Funchess will be limited, but his foggy playing-time outlook might only make him a viable lineup option in deeper formats this week and caps his upside in DFS formats.