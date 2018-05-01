Panthers' Devin Funchess: Likely to retain No. 1 spot

Funchess is anticipated to maintain his No. 1, or 'X', receiver role in the Panthers offense despite last week's first-round selection of D.J. Moore, Joseph Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Funchess overcame injury and benefitted from the trade departure of Kelvin Benjamin to turn in a career-best campaign in 2017, finishing with 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. On the back of that production, the 23-year-old is expected to remain in the highly valued 'X' role going forward, likely leaving Moore to operate opposite him or in the slot. While Moore's presence figures to give quarterback Cam Newton a shiny new toy, Funchess' stock still seems to be on the rise from last season's success in an expanded role, and the fact he's currently entering a contract year only figures to motivate him more.