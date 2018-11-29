Panthers' Devin Funchess: Limited at Thursday's practice

Funchess (back/non-injury) was a limited practice participant Thursday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

While Funchess has a pair of designations next to his name, he was away from the team Wednesday due to a personal matter. The back injury that forced an absence Week 12 is (for lack of a better term) taking a back seat, as he was seen leaping for a pass during Thursday's session, according to Newton. Friday's injury report will reveal Funchess' chances to return Sunday at Tampa Bay.

