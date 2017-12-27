Panthers' Devin Funchess: Limited in practice Wednesday

Funchess (shoulder) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

Since emerging from Week 13 with a shoulder injury, Funchess has posted two of his three lowest outputs of the season during the past three games. In total, he's gathered seven of 15 targets for 89 yards and one touchdown in that span. Perhaps working in Funchess' favor this week is his ability to take part in the first practice of the week, which didn't happen until Friday last week. No matter, his status should continue to be monitored through week's end to ensure he's on track for an appearance Sunday in Atlanta.