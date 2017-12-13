Panthers' Devin Funchess: Limited Wednesday
Funchess (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Funchess missed one practice last week due to a shoulder injury, but it didn't impact his workload Sunday against the Vikings. Among his seven targets, he corralled three for 59 yards and tallied an 18-yard touchdown, marking his fourth score in the last four games. Expect his status for Sunday's matchup with the Packers to clear up by week's end.
