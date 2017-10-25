Panthers' Devin Funchess: Limited Wednesday

Funchess (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Funchess missed time during Week 6 preparation with a knee injury, but a hamstring concern is ailing him at the moment. On a positive note, he's actually practicing this time around, so he seems to be in a good spot heading into Sunday's contest at Tampa Bay. Outside of reaching the end zone three times between Weeks 4 and 5, Funchess hasn't surpassed four receptions or 68 yards in any of the Panthers' other five games, hurting his viability.