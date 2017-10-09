Panthers' Devin Funchess: Listed as non-participant
Funchess (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Given that the Panthers didn't actually hold a practice, Monday's report merely serves as an estimation. Funchess is one of 10 players listed as a non-participant, one day after catching seven of eight targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions. He did only play 62 percent of offensive snaps, marking his lowest share of the season and first time below 82 percent since Week 1. There will be real cause for concern if Funchess is a non-participant Tuesday as the Panthers prepare to face the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
