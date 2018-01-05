Panthers' Devin Funchess: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game

Funchess (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Saints after logging a limited practice Friday.

We'll verify the wideout's status as Sunday's 4:40 ET kickoff approaches, but he's fully expected to be in uniform. Funchess, who logged two catches on six targets for 48 yards and a TD in Week 17's loss to the Falcons, has racked up modest yardage totals of late as the Panthers' top wideout, but he's maintained a degree of fantasy utility by scoring five TDs over his last seven outings.