Panthers' Devin Funchess: Listed as starter for Wednesday
Funchess is listed as the starter across from Kelvin Benjamin on the Panthers' unofficial depth chart for Wednesday's preseason game against Houston, ESPN's David Newton reports.
Unimpressive through two seasons, the 2015 second-round selection received public votes of confidence from team brass this summer, though Carolina's offseason transactions tell another story. Funchess may be the favorite to enter Week 1 as the team's No. 2 receiver, but he'll still have to fend off Russell Shepard and second-round rookie Curtis Samuel (hamstring) for playing time in an offense that hasn't relied on three-wide sets nearly as often as the average team in today's NFL.
