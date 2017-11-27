Panthers' Devin Funchess: May have stubbed toe
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Funchess may have stubbed his toe during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Funchess apparently got a bit nicked up at the end of the game, though he still finished with seven catches for 108 yards on 12 targets and logged 83 percent of the offensive snaps. While this doesn't sound like anything serious, he could still end up on the injury report ahead of a Week 13 game in New Orleans. The Panthers can ill afford to lose Funchess from an already-thin receiving corps.
