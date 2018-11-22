Panthers' Devin Funchess: Missing at practice again

Funchess (back) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Funchess will be listed as a non-participant on the Panthers' practice report for the second time in as many days, clouding his availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks. Coach Ron Rivera labeled the wideout as day-to-day when he met with the media Wednesday, so it at least appears Funchess' back issue isn't viewed as a significant concern. Even so, Funchess will likely need to practice fully Friday to avoid an injury designation heading into the weekend.

