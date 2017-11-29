Panthers' Devin Funchess: Missing practice Wednesday
Funchess (toe) wasn't taking part in the portion of Wednesday's practice that was made available to the media, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Unless Funchess increases his activity behind closed doors, it's expected that he'll be listed as a non-participant in the Panthers' first practice report of the week. Funchess deemed the toe injury -- which he sustained in Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets -- as minor, so the expectation remains that he'll be able to tough it out and play Week 13 against the Saints. If Funchess' recovery from the injury takes a turn for the worse in advance of the divisional matchup, however, the Panthers' passing attack could be compromised, as the team is lacking in dependable targets for quarterback Cam Newton with tight end Greg Olsen having aggravated a foot injury in his return from injured reserve last week.
