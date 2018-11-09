Panthers' Devin Funchess: Modest production in Week 10 loss
Funchess brought in three of five targets for 32 yards in the Panthers' 52-21 loss to the Steelers on Thursday.
It was another modest stat line for Funchess, one that his fantasy owners are all too acquainted with. The fourth-year wideout hasn't topped 100 yards all season and has no more than four receptions in six of his nine games. What's more, he hasn't found the end zone in three consecutive contests, as the Panthers passing game continues to primarily run through Christian McCaffrey and, to a lesser extent, Greg Olsen, on most weeks. Funchess will look to boost his numbers back up when he faces the Lions in a Week 11 tilt on Nov. 18.
