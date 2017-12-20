Panthers' Devin Funchess: No activity Wednesday
Funchess (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
For a third consecutive week, Funchess' practice reps have been impacted by a shoulder injury. While his usage (109 of 139 offensive snaps) the last two games lines up with his season-long workload, he's been held in check by the Vikings and Packers, combining for four catches (on 11 targets) for 78 yards and one touchdown. If he returns to practice Thursday, as head coach Ron Rivera told Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site, Funchess will be on pace to ensure he's active for the 15th time in as many outings this campaign.
