Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not involved in practice

Funchess (back) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

This merely confirms that Funchess didn't log any activity after he wasn't spotted on the field prior to the start of the session. With Funchess having not practiced since Week 10 and failing to demonstrate any meaningful progress in his recovery from the back issue, he'll likely need to fit in some activity Thursday or Friday to have a realistic shot at playing Sunday in Tampa Bay.

