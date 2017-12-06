Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not limited by shoulder
Funchess (shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Funchess was on the injury report with a toe ailment last week and ended up catching four of seven targets for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Saints. He hurt his shoulder trying to recover an onside kick late in the game, but the injury apparently isn't serious enough to threaten his availability for Sunday's game against Minnesota. As Carolina's clear No. 1 target, Funchess could draw shadow coverage from Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes.
