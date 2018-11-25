Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not playing Week 12
Funchess (back) will not play Sunday against the Seahawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Without Funchess, quarterback Cam Newton will look to a returning Torrey Smith (knee) and D.J. Moore as the primary targets outside the numbers.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Doubtful to face Seattle•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not seen at practice Friday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Missing at practice again•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Dealing with back injury•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Struggles through drop-filled outing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...