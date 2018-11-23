Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not seen at practice Friday
Funchess (back) is expected to be a non-participant at Friday's practice, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Funchess has not practiced this week as he was added to the injury report Wednesday with the back issue. The official injury designation will come later Friday, but at this point the 24-year-old's availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is in severe doubt.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Missing at practice again•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Dealing with back injury•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Struggles through drop-filled outing•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Modest production in Week 10 loss•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches four passes•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...