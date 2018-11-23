Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not seen at practice Friday

Funchess (back) is expected to be a non-participant at Friday's practice, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Funchess has not practiced this week as he was added to the injury report Wednesday with the back issue. The official injury designation will come later Friday, but at this point the 24-year-old's availability for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is in severe doubt.

