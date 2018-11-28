Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not spotted at practice
Funchess (back) wasn't present for the portion of Wednesday's practice that was available to the media, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Unless Funchess fits in some activity behind closed doors, he'll go down as a non-participant in the Panthers' first practice of Week 13, which puts him at risk of a second consecutive absence Sunday in Tampa Bay. The wideout failed to practice in any capacity last week before being inactive for the Panthers' 30-27 loss to the Seahawks, during which D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Torrey Smith served as the team's starting receivers. All three would see their respective fantasy outlooks improve a notch if Funchess is unable to play again.
