Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not spotted at practice

Funchess wasn't present for the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's uncertain if Funchess' absence is injury-related or simply a matter of maintenance, but the Panthers will provide clarity on the matter later Wednesday, when they release their first Week 12 practice report. Funchess didn't suffer any apparent injuries in Sunday's 20-19 loss to the Lions but endured one of his worst outings of the season, reeling in only two of eight targets for 39 yards. Five of those six missed connections between Funchess and quarterback Cam Newton appeared to be catchable passes, per David Newton of ESPN.com.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jimmy-graham-1400.jpg

    Week 12 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

    Week 12 Trade Values Chart

    Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...

  • NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals

    Week 12 Waiver Wire

    Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....