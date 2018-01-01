Panthers' Devin Funchess: Notches receiving touchdown in loss

Funchess brought in two of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Falcons.

Funchess hauled in a four-yard scoring throw from Cam Newton in the second quarter, capping a 16-play, 78-yard march. The third-year wideout has been battling a multi-week shoulder injury, an issue that had appeared to particularly affect his production over the prior two games. Funchess' first foray into the end zone since Week 14 was certainly encouraging, but those looking to deploy him postseason contests will be hoping for an overall uptick in his production when the Panthers face the Saints in next Sunday's NFC wild-card battle.