Panthers' Devin Funchess: On track to sit Week 12
Funchess (back), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Funchess' status won't be confirmed until the Panthers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but the wideout was never a good bet to suit up given the designation he carried into the weekend. Without Funchess, quarterback Cam Newton will lean on youngsters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel along with Torrey Smith (knee) -- who is listed as questionable but is expected to play -- as his primary reads at receiver.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Doubtful to face Seattle•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not seen at practice Friday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Missing at practice again•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Dealing with back injury•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Struggles through drop-filled outing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Week 12 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 12, including a breakout...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...