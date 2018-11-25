Panthers' Devin Funchess: On track to sit Week 12

Funchess (back), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, isn't expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Funchess' status won't be confirmed until the Panthers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EST kickoff, but the wideout was never a good bet to suit up given the designation he carried into the weekend. Without Funchess, quarterback Cam Newton will lean on youngsters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel along with Torrey Smith (knee) -- who is listed as questionable but is expected to play -- as his primary reads at receiver.