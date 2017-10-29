Panthers' Devin Funchess: Only two receptions Sunday

Funchess caught two of six targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Funchess was limited by a hamstring injury early in the practice week, but that didn't prevent him from suiting up. Nonetheless, Funchess' output Sunday marked his worst of this season. In the wake of a down week, Funchess will aim to get as healthy as possible ahead of a Week 9 matchup versus the Falcons.